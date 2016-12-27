Sen.-elect Kamala Harris picks her legislative director

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Leaders of an effort to split California into its own country opened what they call an "embassy" for the state in Russia last weekend.
- California members of Congress have urged President-elect Donald Trump to take another look at climate change programs and abortion funding .
- Two state legislators have introduced a bill that would force all presidential candidates to release tax returns before being eligible for a spot on the California ballot in 2020 -- an effort aimed directly at President-elect Donald Trump.
