Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Democratic leaders say Trump agreed to write DACA protections into law
- Voters' partisan divisions harden under Trump, Pew survey finds
- Former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn faces more legal woes
- In her new book, Hillary Clinton calls her use of private email server "dumb"
As much remains up in the air over DACA deal, Trump faces scorn from some on far right
|Kurtis Lee
In the last day, President Trump has alienated many conservatives — including some of his most prominent supporters — by working with Democrats and sowing confusion about where he stands on illegal immigration.
Throughout the campaign, Trump energized his base with promises that he would build a massive wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and that Mexico would pay for it.
This month, he delighted his most ardent backers by announcing that he was canceling the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which was created by President Obama and gives legal residence to 800,000 young people — known as "Dreamers" — who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.
But on Wednesday night, Democrats announced they had made a deal with Trump to protect the Dreamers and improve border security without building the wall.
Trump has yet to make clear exactly where he stands. But some big-name conservatives are already weighing in.
Publications on the right were no kinder to the president. Two headlines capture the mood:
Deal or no deal for Trump on DACA – who knows? (Weekly Standard)
“For a Republican president with majorities in both houses of Congress who ran on building a border wall and repealing ‘Obama’s executive amnesty,’ there seems to be little policy upside to the burgeoning deal,” Michael Warren writes. “For a goal prized by Democrats — enshrining the Obama-era protections for these illegal immigrants — Trump and Republicans got little of what they wanted. How did this happen?”
No amnesty is a good amnesty (Breitbart)
“President Trump is the last president who will ever have a chance to make the right decision on immigration,” writes the conservative columnist Ann Coulter, who staunchly opposes DACA and has expressed deep disappointment in the president she once backed. “But if he fails, Donald Trump will go down in history as the man who killed America.”