Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump complicates bipartisan immigration deal, ruling out family ties
- As Trump travel ban nears expiration, he says it 'should be far larger'
- Trump revives his claim that "both sides" in neo-Nazi protests are to blame
- A week after an earthquake in Mexico, Trump offers condolences to its president
Mesa, Ariz.
Dealing with Democrats? Protecting 'Dreamers'? That's just fine with these Trump supporters
|Michael Finnegan and Mark Z. Barabak
Donald Trump’s tough talk on illegal immigration was a big part of the reason Dave Hagstrom and many others in this booming Phoenix suburb supported him for president. “Walls make good neighbors,” Hagstrom said.
So when the president moved this week to cut a deal — with Democrats no less — to block the expulsion of 800,000 immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children, was Hagstrom disappointed?
Not at all.
“If you were to deport them, where would they go?” Hagstrom, 60, a car-warranty manager, asked on his way to a Bible-study dinner at an upscale shopping mall. “To send them across the border would be inhumane almost. There’s no life for them there.”