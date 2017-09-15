Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:

Mesa, Ariz.

Dealing with Democrats? Protecting 'Dreamers'? That's just fine with these Trump supporters

Michael Finnegan and
Mark Z. Barabak

Donald Trump’s tough talk on illegal immigration was a big part of the reason Dave Hagstrom and many others in this booming Phoenix suburb supported him for president. “Walls make good neighbors,” Hagstrom said.

So when the president moved this week to cut a deal — with Democrats no less — to block the expulsion of 800,000 immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children, was Hagstrom disappointed?

Not at all.

“If you were to deport them, where would they go?” Hagstrom, 60, a car-warranty manager, asked on his way to a Bible-study dinner at an upscale shopping mall. “To send them across the border would be inhumane almost. There’s no life for them there.”

Read more

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
77°