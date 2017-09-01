The roughly one-in-four Americans who consistently tell pollsters that they approve of Trump's performance in office get a lot of attention.

But there's another, somewhat smaller group of Trump voters — the disaffected ones — who could play a crucial role in the president's political future.

A recent focus group in Pittsburgh brought their voices to the fore.

"Outrageous," "disappointed," "not ready" were among the adjectives that focus group members tossed out when asked for a single word to describe the president — and those were from the participants who had voted for him.