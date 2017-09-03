Amid worldwide expressions of condemnation over North Korea’s latest nuclear test, President Trump chastised U.S. ally South Korea, warning against “appeasement” of the Pyongyang government.

The escalating North Korea tensions come as Trump is weighing pulling out from a free-trade pact with South Korea. The White House said Saturday that “discussions are ongoing” about the trade agreement.

One of Trump’s key campaign issues was to scrap or re-negotiate what he considers “bad deals” on trade, but critics including Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) say withdrawing from the trade agreement with South Korea would be a bad move at this juncture because it would create the impression of a wedge between the U.S. and its Asian allies.

“I don’t think that would be good in any circumstances – now is particularly troubling,” Flake, a frequent Trump critic, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Flake has been a particular target of attacks by Trump on Twitter and in a fiery presidential speech last week to supporters in Arizona. In a highly unusual show of displeasure toward a Republican senator by a sitting president, Trump has voiced open support for Kelli Ward, a potential primary challenger to Flake.

The trade tensions with South Korea are nothing new. In a June meeting at the White House with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Trump said he would renegotiate a trade pact that was a legacy of the era of Presidents George W. Bush and Obama.

But as recently as last week, Trump and Moon vowed to press ahead with diplomatic and economic pressure on North Korea. Trump also gave "conceptual approval" to a massive arms sale to Seoul.