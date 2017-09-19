Bipartisan group of governors voice opposition to latest Obamacare repeal effort in Congress

The latest Republican-led effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act has some resistance outside Washington: a bipartisan group of governors.

On Tuesday, nearly a dozen governors, including Bill Walker of Alaska, signed a letter opposing the new repeal legislation sponsored by Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) that in recent days has gained momentum in Congress.

The move by Walker could influence his state's senior senator, Lisa Murkowski, a key vote who has been silent on whether she supports the new legislation. In July, Murkowski, a Republican, voted with Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and John McCain (R-Ariz.), in opposition to the last Obamacare repeal effort.

Walker’s opposition comes a day after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said he supports the legislation. (For his part, McCain, who has not said if he supports the new repeal bill, has said his vote would be influenced by Ducey’s position.)

In voicing their opposition, the group, led by Govs. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) and John Kasich (R-Ohio), denounced the legislation for being crafted behind closed doors.

“Legislation should receive consideration under regular order, including hearings in health committees and input from the appropriate health-related parties,” the governors wrote in a letter to congressional leaders.

Since the summer the bipartisan group of governors has expressed concerns about deep cuts to Medicaid in their states, which, among other things, helps provide funding for drug addiction treatment.

On Monday, the Congressional Budget Office said that it would not be able to produce a full analysis of the Cassidy-Graham bill, including cuts to Medicaid, for several weeks.