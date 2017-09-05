Bipartisan leaders in Congress urge Trump not to withdraw from U.S. trade pact with South Korea

Responding to reports that the Trump administration is considering withdrawing from the U.S.-South Korea free trade agreement, congressional leaders overseeing trade called on the White House to pursue further discussions instead of pulling out of a pact with an important economic and strategic ally, particularly at a time of heightened tensions in the Korean peninsula.

In a rare bipartisan statement Tuesday, the Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate Finance and House Ways and Means committees acknowledged that the five-year-old free trade accord with South Korea “has presented frustrations for some important U.S. industries and stakeholders” and that the U.S. should press for compliance.

But the lawmakers said that moving to exit the agreement would be neither effective nor constructive. South Korea, they noted, is America’s seventh largest export market.

The Trump administration reportedly could decide as early as this week on whether to give notice of withdrawal from the agreement, but lawmakers as well as some of Trump’s top advisors do not want to risk fraying relations with Seoul, especially while the administration is seeking support in the region and internationally to take more aggressive actions to halt North Korea’s efforts to build nuclear weapons.

“North Korea’s latest nuclear test underscores yet again the vital importance of the strong alliance between the United States and South Korea,” said the statement from House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Texas) and Ranking Member Richard Neal (D-Mass.), and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) and Ranking Member Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).

American businesses and trade groups, including the National Assn. of Manufacturers, are concerned that a decision to withdraw would have severe consequences for American exporters, and they have urged their members to contact congressional representatives.

U.S. trade in goods and services with South Korea totaled about $145 billion last year. The amount of American exports of goods to Korea has changed little in the four full years since the agreement took effect in 2012, but U.S. imports of Korean-made products have jumped almost 19% during that period. Trade-in autos have accounted for much of the increased imbalance.

Trump, who has made rewriting trade deals a top priority, has sharply criticized the deal with South Korea, which was signed by President George W. Bush and finalized under President Obama.

Last month, Trump’s chief trade negotiator, Robert Lighthizer, held a daylong meeting by video with South Korea’s trade minister, Kim Hyun-chong, and there have been subsequent discussions between officials to resolve complaints that Korea has not fulfilled its commitment to open up its services market, among other issues.

“Unfortunately, too many American workers have not benefited from the agreement,” Lighthizer said after that video-conference meeting.

“USTR has long pressed the Korean government to address burdensome regulations which often exclude U.S. firms or artificially set prices for American intellectual property,” he said, noting that U.S. service exports have seen virtually no growth in the last four years.