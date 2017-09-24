The already faltering prospects for the latest GOP-backed plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act worsened Sunday as a prominent Republican moderate and a leading conservative each indicated they were leaning against voting for it.

In an interview aired Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said she wanted to see an analysis by the Congressional Budget Office before finally making up her mind on the measure but that it would be "very difficult" to see voting for it. Previous CBO analyses of GOP plans have forecast millions of people being left unable to afford coverage.

Separately, at an appearance in his home state of Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz said that "right now they don't have my vote." Cruz said he did not think Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) was supporitng the bill, either.

Two other Republican senators, John McCain of Arizona and Rand Paul of Kentucky, have already said they would not support the current version of the bill, the third attempt by Senate GOP leaders to scrap the Affordable Care Act, the signature legislative achievement of President Obama.

With 52 Republicans in the Senate and no Democratic support for repealing Obamacare, the bill can afford to lose only two GOP votes.

“It’s very difficult for me to envision a scenario where I would end up voting for this bill,” Collins said in the CNN interview. “I have a number of serious reservations about it.”

Paul, interviewed on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” said he has always wanted to repeal Obamacare, but that the latest bill, by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, “sets up a perpetual food fight” over the formula for healthcare spending.

Asked if he could envision changes that would allow him to support the bill, Paul said he might be able to if the bill's central element, block grants to states to cover healthcare spending, were eliminated — an unlikely prospect.

Graham and Cassidy, interviewed on ABC's "This Week" said they had not yet abandoned the bill and suggested that they could still work out an agreement with Paul. They also said they were continuing to discuss the bill with Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who has not declared a position but has said she has considerable doubts about the proposal.