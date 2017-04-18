Mixed messages from Trump administration over Turkey

The Trump administration has given out contradictory signals again, this time over a bitterly disputed vote in Turkey that many fear will erode that nation's attempts to build democracy.

President Trump surprised many observers when he made a laudatory telephone call to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (above), congratulating him on Sunday's referendum vote.

Erdogan's side in the constitutional referendum, which will greatly expand his powers and likely leave him in office for at least another decade, won narrowly, according to preliminary official results. But the vote was widely denounced by Turkish opposition figures and numerous international observers amid allegations of widespread fraud.

Moreover, human rights and pro-democracy organizations have attacked Erdogan's plans, saying the new regulations contained in the referendum will solidify his already-autocratic hold on the Turkish political system.

As condemnation and concerns were pouring in from around the world, Trump telephoned Erdogan on Monday "to congratulate him on his recent referendum victory," the White House said Monday night. Trump went on to thank Erdogan for his support in the war in Syria and in the campaign to fight Islamic State.

Turkey, a NATO ally, performs a key role in both battles.

Just hours before the White House announcement, Trump's spokesman Sean Spicer, when asked about reaction to the Turkey vote, said it would be necessary to wait for observers to finish a review of the disputed results, which he said could take 10 to 12 days.

"And so we'll wait and let them do their job," Spicer told reporters at the daily White House briefing on Monday. "I think we’d rather not get ahead of that report and start to make decisions without knowing."

He made no mention of Trump's call nor of the fact that Erdogan had already claimed victory.

Separately, the State Department issued a more muted and critical statement, also on Monday, calling on Erdogan to "protect the fundamental rights and freedoms" of all Turkish citizens and citing what it called "observed irregularities" in the vote.

Trump's friendlier message seemed to be part of his pattern to favor a nation's cooperation in the fight against terrorism over other concerns, such as human rights or possible electoral fraud. Similarly, Trump gave an effusively warm White House welcome this month to Egypt's strongman President Abdel Fattah Sisi.

Trump has made clear that human rights and "democracy building" are not priorities of his shoot-from-the-hip style of foreign policy.

The mixed messages on Turkey also reflect continued disarray within the young administration. Trump deliberately rejects the expertise of his State Department, frequently declining diplomatic briefings before calls and meetings with world leaders.

On numerous occasions, he has made statements in direct contradiction to some of his senior aides, including Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley.