Democratic senator plans to travel with Trump to North Dakota for his tax speech

President Trump will take his case for a yet-to-be-released Republican tax overhaul to North Dakota on Wednesday and this time he'll have some unusual company -- a Democrat.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D) plans to travel with Trump on Air Force One and attend a speech he will give at an oil refinery company in Mandan, the city where she lives, according to the White House and Heitkamp's office.

Trump is hoping to gain Democratic support for a proposal that most likely will revolve around slashing tax rates paid by businesses to try to make the U.S. more globally competitive.

He launched his sales effort last week with a speech in Missouri even though legislation still is being drafted and there are few specifics.

Heitkamp said she welcomed Trump's visit to her state and that "North Dakotans are eager to hear more about his tax reform plan."

They won't get any new details, senior White House officials said.

Instead, Trump will sketch out the broad principles he presented in Missouri, including simplifying the tax code, reducing taxes for middle-class families and slashing the nation's 35% corporate tax rate to 15%.

He gave a preview on Tuesday.

"We're going to cut taxes," Trump told reporters before a White House meeting with Republican lawmakers and administration officials crafting the tax legislation.

"We're going to reduce taxes for people, for individuals, for middle-income families," Trump said. "We are going to reduce taxes for our companies. And those companies are going to produce jobs."

A bill is expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks with the goal of passing it by the end of the year.

But Congress is running out of time and enacting broad legislation will be difficult, particularly if, as expected, it is projected to increase the budget deficit by reducing overall tax revenue.

Trump will note on Wednesday that the last major tax overhaul, under President Reagan, received bipartisan support in 1986, White House officials said. One of the Democrats who voted for that legislation was North Dakota Sen. Quentin Burdick.

"If Democrats continue their obstruction -– if they don’t want to bring back your jobs, raise your pay and help America win –- voters should deliver a clear message: do your job to deliver for America, or find a new job," Trump will say in his speech Wednesday, according to excerpts released by the White House.

But lawmakers spent a year and a half working on the 1986 tax overhaul instead of trying to pass it in a matter of weeks after it was unveiled. And that legislation balanced rate cuts with other changes, including eliminating tax breaks, so that it did not produce less revenue.

Trump is targeting Democratic senators in states he won last fall. He singled out Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) at his speech last week in her home state, which she did not attend, telling the crowd they have to "vote her out of office" if she doesn't vote for the tax bill.

On Sunday, Trump wrote an opinion article on tax reform reform that appeared in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel with an eye toward pressuring Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.).

Trump won North Dakota by 36 percentage points. Heitkamp's term expires next year and she has not announced if she is running for re-election.

Also joining Trump on Air Force One Wednesday will be North Dakota's other senator, John Hoeven, and its sole House member, Kevin Cramer, both Republicans, as well as Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin, the White House said.