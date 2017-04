Democrats now have enough votes to filibuster Gorsuch

Senate Democrats now have enough votes to try to block Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil M. Gorsuch with a filibuster, setting up a showdown with Republicans who plan to confirm him anyway.

The crucial 41st vote came from Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, who announced his decision Monday as the Senate Judiciary Committee met to vote on Gorsuch's nomination.

Coons said that he had decided to oppose President Trump's nominee over concerns that include his vague answers in his hearing.

Coons' opposition will prevent Republicans from reaching the 60 votes they need to move Gorsuch over procedural hurdles to a final Senate vote. Determined to confirm him despite Democratic objections, they will likely change Senate rules later this week to reduce the threshold from 60 to a simple majority.