Domestic and international crises collide Sunday for President Trump

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump leave after attending services at St. John's Church in Washington on Sunday.

As President Trump looks toward a month already filled with must-do items, crises of both domestic and international import collided on him Sunday.

The president last week declared Sunday to be a day of prayer for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, which cut a swath of destruction across southeastern Texas and western Louisiana.

Trump has repeatedly bragged about declaring the day of prayer, and he and his wife Melania underscored its importance by attending St. John's Church, across Lafayette Park from the White House. The Trumps attended a prayer service at the Episcopal church before his inauguration.

But a distraction from Sunday's focus on Harvey victims was the apparent nuclear weapons test in North Korea.

Asked by reporters if he plans to attack North Korea, the president responded, "We'll see."

The option of a military response was also suggested in an early morning tweet from the president.

"South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!" he tweeted.

The president and his national security advisers planned to meet Sunday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Sara Huckabee Sanders said.