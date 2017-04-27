Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump's plan would slash business taxes, eliminate most individual deductions
- Treasury Secretary Mnuchin previews Trump tax plan
- How Trump is faring on his 100-day report card
- White House backs away from threat to link border wall funds to spending bill
- Trump downplays his "100-day" contract
- Trump wants a border wall but few in Congress want to pay for it
Flynn was warned not to accept foreign payments in 2014, documents show
|Associated Press
Documents released by lawmakers show that President Trump's former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired from the military in 2014 not to take foreign money without “advance approval” from the Pentagon.
Also, the Defense Department inspector general's office confirmed in a separate document that it is investigating whether Flynn failed to obtain prior approval.
The chairman and senior Democrat on the House Oversight Committee say they want the Army to rule on whether Flynn informed and asked permission for the payments from Russian and Turkish entities.
Flynn earned tens of thousands of dollars from Russia's state-sponsored RT television network and from a Turkish businessman linked to Turkey's government.