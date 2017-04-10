Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
Gorsuch's influence on divided Supreme Court will be felt immediately
|David Savage
Neil M. Gorsuch joins the Supreme Court just in time to cast potentially significant votes in cases that pit religious liberty against gay rights, test limits on funding for church schools and challenge California’s restrictions on carrying a concealed gun in public.
Such issues arise either in appeals filed by conservative groups that have been pending before the justices for weeks or in cases to be heard later this month.
In those matters, the votes of Gorsuch -- who took the first of two oaths Monday morning, in a private swearing-in -- may give an early sign of whether the court’s conservatives, with their 5-4 majority restored by his confirmation, will pursue an activist agenda.
The cases include a Colorado baker’s claim that he deserves a faith-based exemption from the state’s anti-discrimination law after he refused to design a wedding cake for a gay couple. The justices have been considering his appeal behind closed doors since December, but have taken no action.