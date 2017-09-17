The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said President Trump was “upset and passionate” about last week’s subway bombing in London when he tweeted shortly after the attack about a “loser terrorist” who had been “in the sights of Scotland Yard.”

Haley, in an interview that aired Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” said the president had not intended to hinder British authorities in their response to the bombing by seemingly disclosing that an attacker or attackers had previously come to the attention of the Metropolitan Police.

“Look, the president would not want to do any harm to the investigation – let’s be clear,” Haley said. “There was no ill intent.”

Trump has previously tweeted out controversial statements about other terrorist attacks in the United Kingdom. He stirred indignation among many Londoners by attacking the city’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, after a June attack in London’s Borough Market that left seven dead.

Critics said Trump seized upon an attempt by Khan to calm the public about a stepped-up police deployment, using an out-of-context quote to imply that the mayor had said the attack – rather than the visible armed police presence in its aftermath – was no cause for alarm.

After a bombing in May at an Ariana Grande concert in the northern city of Manchester that left 22 people dead, British authorities were infuriated by a leak of important intelligence that had been shared by them with U.S. officials, as is customary between the two close allies.

Asked about Trump’s comments on the latest attack, British Prime Minister Theresa May, in an interview that was pre-taped and aired separately on ABC, declined to directly criticize the president. But she said: “I don’t think it’s helpful for anyone to speculate on what it an ongoing investigation.”

The rush-hour bombing on Friday at the Parsons Green station and a subsequent stampede left 30 people injured, British officials said. The National Health Service said all but one of those hurt had been released from the hospital.

British officials said Sunday that a second man, age 21, had been arrested late Saturday in West London in connection with the attack, but provided few details. Earlier, an 18-year-old man was arrested at the port of Dover, from which ferries depart for continental Europe.