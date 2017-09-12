Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
Hillary Clinton, rehashing her 2016 loss in new book, emerges to less-than-enthusiastic reviews
|Mark Z. Barabak and Barbara Demick
Hillary Clinton, who spent decades on the public stage in a myriad of roles and changing personas, emerged Tuesday in a new one: ghost from the political past.
The reception was decidedly mixed.
On the day marking publication of her latest memoir, the former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of State, two-time Democratic White House hopeful and loser of the searing 2016 presidential race made a flurry of campaign-style stops, including a book signing and batch of media interviews.
It was a chance to open old wounds and allow partisans to fall back on familiar positions.