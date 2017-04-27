How some of the Supreme Court's conservative opinions may lead to a liberal victory on sanctuary cities

President Trump speaks during a reception for law enforcement officers and first responders at the White House on Sunday.

Liberal sanctuary cities in California and elsewhere may well win their legal battle against President Trump thanks to Supreme Court rulings once heralded by conservatives, including a 2012 opinion that shielded red states from President Obama’s plans to expand Medicaid coverage for low-income Americans.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in San Francisco temporarily blocked enforcement of Trump’s sanctuary city executive order, resting his ruling on high court decisions that protected states and localities from federal meddling.