Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- GOP shutting out doctors, Democrats in effort to resuscitate healthcare overhaul
- Sanctuary cities get legal boost from conservative Supreme Court rulings
- Two American troops killed in Afghanistan near site where U.S. dropped mega bomb
- Pentagon probing payments to former Trump advisor Flynn
- Trump's plan would slash business taxes, eliminate most individual deductions
Reporting from Washington
How some of the Supreme Court's conservative opinions may lead to a liberal victory on sanctuary cities
|David Savage
Liberal sanctuary cities in California and elsewhere may well win their legal battle against President Trump thanks to Supreme Court rulings once heralded by conservatives, including a 2012 opinion that shielded red states from President Obama’s plans to expand Medicaid coverage for low-income Americans.
On Tuesday, a federal judge in San Francisco temporarily blocked enforcement of Trump’s sanctuary city executive order, resting his ruling on high court decisions that protected states and localities from federal meddling.