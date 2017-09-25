In an Alabama radio interview, Trump lets loose on Republicans as he tries to exert influence in Senate race

In an effort to boost his favored candidate in Tuesday’s special U.S. Senate election in Alabama, President Trump on Monday criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. John McCain and other Republicans for failing to pass healthcare legislation.

Trump told radio listeners of Alabama’s “Rick and Bubba Show” that Republicans had passed scores of bills to repeal the Affordable Care Act when they were doomed by President Obama’s veto.

But Senate Republicans had stumbled now that Trump was prepared to sign a bill to replace Obamacare.

“Now, when it matters, because you have a president who’s actually going to sign it, they don’t do it and they pander and they grandstand,” he said.

He repeatedly targeted McCain, who voted against the last Republican healthcare proposal and has said he will vote against the Graham-Cassidy repeal measure this week.

“What McCain has done is an extreme slap in the face of the Republican Party,” Trump said. “Extreme.”

He praised the current proposal - which was partly rewritten early Monday before its only Senate hearing - as “a great bill” that he suggested was doomed.

“So we’re going to lose two-three votes and that’s the end of that,” Trump said after reminding the audience that Republicans, holding 52 seats, had only a narrow margin for passage.

Trump called into the show, which he touted as “the biggest show in Alabama," to bolster Luther Strange's flagging campaign. Vice President Mike Pence separately campaigned for Strange in the state.

Strange is running to win outright the seat to which he was appointed earlier this year when Jeff Sessions left the Senate to become U.S. attorney general.

Trump gave a fiery speech at a Friday night rally in Huntsville on behalf of Strange, who is trailing former state chief justice Roy Moore in almost all pre-election polls.

In his speech, Trump said Strange was better positioned to defeat a Democratic candidate in a runoff, an argument he reiterated Monday.

Trump told his Huntsville audience that Strange and Moore were “both good men” and that if Moore won the nomination, “I’m going to be campaigning like hell for him.”

On Monday, Trump called Moore “Ray” twice before he was corrected by the radio show host, and contended he knew little about him.

“I don’t know Roy Moore at all and I think it’s perhaps indicative when somebody doesn’t even know his name—that’s not a good sign for him,” Trump said. “I know there’s great controversy and a lot of angst but I don’t really know that much about Roy Moore.”

The Alabama campaign has put Trump in the difficult position of siding with the Republican establishment he usually chafes against. He has repeatedly praised Strange’s loyalty to him and his agenda, but as a sitting senator Strange is backed by McConnell and other Republican leaders with whom Trump has rocky relations.

It is Moore who more closely resembles Trump stylistically and in his penchant for embroiling himself in controversy.

Twice Moore lost his office for flaunting court decisions, one on his erection of a Ten Commandments monument on courthouse grounds and a second time for blocking gay marriage.

Several prominent Trump backers, including former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, are backing Moore.

Trump’s main effort before Tuesday's vote has been to establish Strange’s independence from McConnell, whose allies have dumped millions of dollars into the race for advertising and other efforts on Strange’s behalf.

“As you know Mitch is not, polling-wise, the most popular guy in the country,” Trump said. He added of Strange: “They like to label him Mitch’s best friend in the Senate and he hardly even knows him. He’ll be fighting Mitch—I know he’s going to fight him on that ridiculous filibuster rule.”

McConnell has stuck to Senate tradition requiring 60 votes for most actions, a posture that Trump has angrily denounced.

During his 15-minute conversation with the radio hosts, Trump touted a tax plan he said would be released Wednesday as “the largest tax cuts in the history of our country” and said that his administration was “doing great.”

“I don’t think any president’s accomplished what we’ve accomplished,” he said. “And yet I’m always bucking the system. I’m fighting the system. I’m fighting Republicans as much as Democrats.”

As the interview came to an end, host Rick Burgess asked Trump if he would offer an endorsement of the show, although Burgess noted it might not be appropriate for a president to do so.

Trump was game.

“This is Donald Trump, president of the United States,” he said. “I love the state of Alabama and you’re listening to the Rick and Bubba show. And enjoy it and if they ever switch allegiance please do not run this whatever-it-is.”

And, he added, “Good luck to Luther.”