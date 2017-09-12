In new book, Hillary Clinton calls her use of a private email server 'dumb'

Hillary Clinton – reflective, defiant, perplexed – released a tell-all book Tuesday about her experiences during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Clinton, who, since her election loss in November to Donald Trump has participated in only a handful of public events, dives into an array of issues in the book , including her use of a private email server while secretary of State, her paid Wall Street speeches and what it was like to become the first female presidential nominee of any major U.S. political party.

Throughout the primary and into the general election, Clinton was relentlessly assailed for her use of a private email server while leading the State Department.

Clinton writes in the book, titled “What Happened,” that her "dumb" decision to use a personal email server "got more coverage than any other issue in the whole race."

"In fact, if you had turned on a network newscast in 2016, you were three times more likely to hear about those emails than about all the real issues combined," she writes.

She adds, "it was a dumb mistake. ... It was like quicksand: the more you struggle, the deeper you sink."

Last year, Clinton refused to release excerpts of her remarks before Wall Street executives, which took place ahead of her presidential run. The issue dogged her from the outset of the campaign, with some of her opponents, including her chief rival for the Democratic nomination, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Trump, questioning whether Clinton’s rhetoric changed when she was behind closed doors with bank financiers.

"I didn’t think many Americans would believe that I’d sell a lifetime of principle and advocacy for any price," she writes. "When you know why you’re doing something and you know there’s nothing more to it and certainly nothing sinister, it’s easy to assume that others will see it the same way. That was a mistake."

"I should have realized it would be bad 'optics' and stayed away from anything having to do with Wall Street. I didn’t. That’s on me,” Clinton writes.

Some have suggested that, after her election loss, Clinton, whose political resume includes stints as first lady and as U.S. senator from New York, should step aside.

"There were plenty of people hoping that I, too, would just disappear," she notes. "But here I am."