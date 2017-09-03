In Iran, there were mixed reactions Sunday to North Korea’s claim that it had successfully carried out its sixth and most powerful nuclear test.

The Islamic Republic two years ago agreed to put its nuclear program on hold in exchange for relief from international sanctions that had crippled its economy.

The 2015 nuclear agreement was one of the Obama administration’s key foreign policy achievements, but President Trump has threatened to withdraw from the deal, which could trigger additional U.S. sanctions against Iran. Senior members of his administration have argued that Iran must allow international nuclear inspectors into its military sites, but Iran has refused.

“Korean peninsula on the verge of all out war,” the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency said in a commentary posted online Sunday.

Iranians appeared divided between whether their country should have maintained a similarly defiant stance against the United States and Western powers.

Many Iranians support the nuclear deal because it ended years of economic isolation and began a rapprochement with the West. But the economy has failed to rebound as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani promised.

“Iran was following North Korea’s path but was interrupted,” said a 65-year-old Tehran man named Hadi, who declined to give his surname. “The Iranian authorities should have continued what they were doing.”

Morteza Vakili, a 29-year-old doctoral student in information technology, said Iran’s large and struggling middle class was not like North Korea — one of the world’s most isolated countries — and could not tolerate the re-imposition of harsh international sanctions.

“We are not North Koreans who can eat weeds and survive,” said Vakili, who hopes to move overseas after finishing his degree. “Our government has tried to have good relations with America. We shouldn’t go in North Korea’s direction.”