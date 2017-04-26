Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Treasury Secretary Mnuchin previews Trump tax plan
- How Trump is faring on his 100-day report card
- White House backs away from threat to link border wall funds to spending bill
- Trump downplays his "100-day" contract
- Trump wants a border wall but few in Congress want to pay for it
Mexico's foreign minister calls Trump's wall 'a hostile act'
|Kate Linthicum
Mexico's top diplomat called President Trump's proposal to build a border wall "an unfriendly, hostile act" that will further aggravate increasingly tense relations between the longtime allies.
While Trump has repeatedly vowed to build a wall and make Mexico pay for its construction, Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray told a meeting of Mexican legislators Tuesday that there is absolutely no way that will happen.
"It is not part of a bilateral discussion, and we will not collaborate in the construction," Videgaray said. "It's a waste of resources."
Trump's repeated criticisms of Latino immigrants and trade deals with Mexico while a candidate and now as president have offended many south of the border, where a surge in nationalism can be felt in the increasingly heated rhetoric of politicians as well as in advertisements and the proliferation of Mexican flags.
But Trump's vow to make Mexico pay for a border wall is viewed here not only as an insult, but as a direct challenge to Mexico's sovereignty.
On Tuesday, Videgaray repeated earlier threats that the Mexican government will consider reducing cooperation with the U.S. on security issues if bilateral talks on immigration and trade go badly.
Trump has indicated that he will soon trigger the process to get congressional approval to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Trump had requested that Congress provide U.S. funds to begin the wall, but he signaled Monday that he would not insist on it, saying he might be willing to wait until September for the funding.