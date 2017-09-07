President Trump's campaign takes aim at his new allies, Chuck and Nancy

President Trump's newfound alliance with "Chuck and Nancy" has its limits.

The morning after Trump bewildered Republicans by siding with the top two Democrats in Congress, Sen. Charles E. Schumer of New York and Rep. Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco, over those in his own party, the president's reelection campaign Thursday released an ad that targeted them as "career politicians ... trying to stop him."

The two Democrats also starred as Trump's nemeses in an ad released by the campaign in August, although that ad took aim at a broader group of Trump opponents.

The new ad includes pictures of Schumer, Pelosi, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Rep. Maxine Waters of Los Angeles, while also taking a quick swipe at the media.

"President Trump is fighting for America," the ad says, then offers a litany of praise: "Over 1 million new jobs, companies investing billions in America, stock market reaching all-time record highs, our border more secure."

"Americans are saying, 'Let President Trump do his job and make America great again," the ad concludes.

Trump shocked his own party Wednesday night when he agreed during a White House meeting with congressional leaders from both parties to the Democrats' proposal to extend the nation's borrowing limit and keep the government funded until mid-December. The deal also provided the initial billions expected to be approved for Hurricane Harvey relief.

By making the deal with Schumer and Pelosi, the president undercut Republican leaders' strategy and significantly weakened their political position heading into a fall full of fights over controversial issues.

During most of Trump's business career in New York he was a registered Democrat and contributed to numerous Democratic campaigns, including Schumer's.

En route to an appearance Wednesday night in Bismarck, N.D., Trump also spoke familiarly about the Democratic leaders when it came to finding a solution for young immigrants who had been protected by an Obama administration ruling that Trump voided on Tuesday.

"Chuck and Nancy would like to see something happen, and so do I," the president said.