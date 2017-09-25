Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump backs establishment candidate in Alabama even as he slams mainstream GOP
- Sen. McCain says his brain cancer prognosis is "very poor"
- The Trump administration announces new restrictions on travel to the U.S., replacing original ban
- NFL players again 'take a knee' as Trump renews criticism
Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders: U.S. has 'not declared war' on North Korea
It's never appropriate for a country to shoot down another country's aircraft when it's over international waters. Our goal is still the same. We continue to seek the peaceful denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
