Read Rep. Adam Schiff's statement on Devin Nunes stepping away from the Russia probe

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Rep. Devin Nunes steps aside from Russia probe amid ethics investigation
- Gorsuch set to be confirmed for the Supreme Court, but will the fight break the Senate?
- President Trump removes controversial advisor Stephen K. Bannon from the National Security Council
- U.N. Security Council holds an emergency session on the Syrian poison gas attack
- Trump says Syrian chemical attack crossed "many lines," but won't outline response
- Trump's charm offensive: Can his force of personality break through to China's president?