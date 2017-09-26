Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee kneels on House floor in solidarity with NFL protests

Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee (D-Texas) on Tuesday kneeled on the House floor in solidarity with protests by NFL players against police brutality.

"There is no basis in the 1st Amendment that says that you cannot kneel for the national anthem or in front of the flag," Jackson said, citing the text of the amendment.

"I kneel in honor of the 1st Amendment. I kneel because the flag is a symbol for freedom. I kneel because I'm going to stand against racism. I kneel because I will stand with those young men, and I'll stand with our soldiers, and I'll stand with America, because I kneel."