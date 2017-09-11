The diplomatic tit-for-tat between Moscow and Washington took yet another turn Monday when Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia was considering demanding that the U.S. diplomatic mission reduce its staff by an additional 155 employees.

Though a decision has not been made official, Lavrov said, the idea was on the table and under serious consideration.

Lavrov pointed a finger at the U.S. for initiating the parity criterion, saying that Washington had insisted that Russia close one of its four consulates in the United States because the U.S. only had three consulates in Russia.

"If they have taken parity as a criterion … we will bring these conditions into full compliance with what is called parity," Lavrov said at a news conference Monday.

The situation started in January. Then-President Obama ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian intelligence officers and seized two Russian diplomatic compounds in the U.S. in retaliation for Kremlin meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

In July, soon after Congress passed a new sanctions bill against Russian businesses and individuals, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the United States must reduce its diplomatic corps from just over 1,200 to 455 by Sept. 1. That staff reduction saw approximately 755 employees cut from the U.S. mission’s ranks, about 600 of them local hires in Russia. Two diplomatic compounds used by the U.S. Embassy staff were also taken back by the Russians, including a storage warehouse in Moscow and a summer cottage compound in the northern part of the capital.

In the U.S., Washington demanded that Russia close the San Francisco Consulate last Saturday.

Lavrov said Russia was also considering placing some travel restrictions on U.S. diplomatic staff working in Russia. Currently, American diplomats may officially enter Russia at more entry points than Russians are allowed to enter the U.S. Russia might limit the number of American staffers allowed to travel outside the diplomatic missions' zones. This would also be a move toward parity: Low and midlevel Russian diplomats working in the U.S. have a radius of only 25 miles of free movement outside their diplomatic compounds. High-level Russian diplomats are allowed to travel freely.

All U.S. diplomatic staff are allowed to travel freely within Russia, a privilege Lavrov said was now under consideration.

Before last Saturday, Russia had four consulates in the U.S. — New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Houston — and one embassy in Washington. The United States has three consulates — in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok — and the Moscow embassy. The reduction in staff has forced the U.S. mission to stop offering visa services to Russians except in the Moscow consular offices, as of Sept. 1. The consulates canceled thousands of interview appointments for non-immigrant visa applicants on Sept. 1.

Many Russians seeking visas to the U.S. are applying in neighboring countries for their visas. On Sept. 6, the U.S. Consulate in Kiev, Ukraine, posted on its website instructions for Russians seeking U.S. visas via the consulate there.