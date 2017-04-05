Sen. Jeff Merkley ends marathon speech against Neil Gorsuch

Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley has ended his marathon speech on the Senate floor against President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch.

The Oregon lawmaker yielded the floor at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday — 15 hours after he began highlighting his party's opposition to Gorsuch.

During his attention-grabbing talk-a-thon, Merkley stood next to a blown-up, poster-style portion of the Constitution with the words “We the People” prominently displayed.

Gorsuch is a 10-year veteran of a federal appeals court in Denver, where he has compiled a highly conservative record that has led Democrats to conclude that he too often sides with corporations without regard to the humanity of the plaintiffs before him.

Merkley said Gorsuch's disdain for class-action lawsuits, often brought by consumers, is an example of the judge's business-friendly worldview.