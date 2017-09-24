Senate Republicans offer new health bill

Sen. Rand Paul has expressed opposition to the bill.

Senate Republicans are adding billions of dollars to their teetering health care bill, hoping to win support from GOP senators who may be opposing the legislation.

According to documents obtained by The Associated Press, a new version of the measure would add $14.5 billion for states.

Part of that money is aimed at sparsely populated states. Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins on Sunday all but closed the door on supporting the bill, while Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski is undecided.

A table says Arizona would get 14% more money than under President Obama's law, Kentucky 4% more and Texas 49% more.

Sens. John McCain of Arizona, Kentucky's Rand Paul and Texas' Ted Cruz have all expressed opposition to the bill.

Democrats say the numbers are misleading.