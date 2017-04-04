Should Republicans use the 'nuclear option' in Gorsuch vote? Yes, say those on the right

Neil Gorsuch is on the cusp of becoming the ninth U.S. Supreme Court justice.



Still, Gorsuch, who was tapped by President Trump in January to join the high court, could face a partisan tug-of-war this week in the Senate.



A day after the Senate Judiciary Committee, in a party-line vote, sent his nomination to the full Senate for a vote, Democrats were still considering a filibuster of the nominee.

What, perhaps, could that ignite? Well, it’s called the “nuclear option” – a move in which Republicans, who have control of the Senate, change voting rules and confirm Gorsuch by a simple majority.



Conservative media and Trump have endorsed such an option.



Here are some headlines:



Defend the Constitution, Confirm Gorsuch (Weekly Standard)



Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) has a decision: To filibuster or not to filibuster? It appears he is leaning toward the former -- a move that would infuriate Republicans, who view Gorsuch, a 10th Circuit Court of Appeals judge, as a worthy successor to the late Antonin Scalia



This piece calls on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to go nuclear.



“We trust that if Democrats choose to filibuster, Republicans will be smart enough and tough enough to confirm Gorsuch with a simple majority vote,” writes the Weekly Standard. “This is nonsense: Any Republican who would let 41 Democrats keep the Scalia seat empty would not be protecting the institution of the Senate.”



Democrats think they can force Trump from office (Rush Limbaugh)



Is Trump the focus of a witch hunt?



Well, the president says yes -- regularly castigating inquiries into, among other things, his ties to Russia as a tactical assault led by Democrats upset about the results of last year’s election.



Rush Limbaugh seems to agree.



“They are losing elections. They know it. Look, this is all leading somewhere. I think a lot of the energy that the media and the Democrats are bringing to this is rooted in a belief that they can get rid of him,” Limbaugh said on his radio show. “I really think that that’s something they think they can do. Because in their minds they’ve done it before. They got rid of Nixon and they rendered Bush irrelevant.”

I worked for Mike Pence. Being a woman never held me back (Washington Post)



So, apparently, Vice President Mike Pence does not dine alone with women who are not his wife. That was according to a profile of Pence’s wife, Karen, the Washington Post did last week.

Those on the left assailed the vice president for leaving his female employees at a disadvantage.

Not true, says Mary Vought, a Republican, who at one time served as Pence’s press secretary when he was in Congress.

“My work product determined my success — not private dinners with the congressman. When looking back on my time in the office of the man who is now vice president, I don’t consider it to be a period of missed opportunities,” she writes in this op-ed piece. “The fact of the matter is, it’s not as though then-Congressman Pence was out having private dinners with male staffers and I was excluded. He wasn’t having private dinners much at all.”