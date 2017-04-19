Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- The Carl Vinson carrier strike group didn't go to North Korea last week, despite administration claims
- Supreme Court appears ready to break church-state barrier in some cases
- Sean Spicer should cool down and stick to facts, predecessors say
- Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a powerful Utah Republican, says he won't run for re-election
- Vice President Pence warns North Korea: "The sword stands ready"
- President Trump seeks to restrict visas used by high-tech companies
Supreme Court orders refunds for people whose criminal convictions are overturned
David Savage
People who are freed from prison when their convictions are reversed deserve a refund of what they paid in fees, court costs and restitution, the Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.
“They are entitled to be presumed innocent” once their convictions are thrown out, said Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and the state “has zero claim” to their money.
The 7-1 decision orders the state of Colorado to refund several thousand dollars to two defendants, a woman and a man, who were convicted of sex crimes but had their convictions reversed. Shannon Nelson, who was charged with abusing her children, was acquitted in a retrial, and the prostitution-related charges against Louis Madden were dropped.
In both instances, the state insisted on keeping the restitution they had paid.