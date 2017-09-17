The Trump administration is considering closing down the U.S. Embassy in Cuba after nearly two dozen American diplomatic staffers or family members suffered health effects that were blamed on suspected sonic attacks, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday.

“We have it under evaluation,” Tillerson said in an interview aired on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” when asked about calls by some GOP lawmakers to shutter the embassy in Havana. “It’s under review.”

An embassy shutdown would mark an abrupt reversal of the warming ties between the two nations since diplomatic relations were restored in 2015. President Trump has criticized the diplomatic opening, but he has not moved to break ties again.

Tillerson called the health problems stemming from the apparent sonic attacks “a very serious issue with respect to the harm that certain individuals have suffered,” adding: “We’ve brought some of those people home.”

Those health effects have reportedly included hearing loss, nausea, headaches and ringing of the ears.

Five Republican senators have urged Tillerson to shut down the U.S. embassy and expel all Cuban diplomats from the United States unless the Havana government takes “tangible action.”

Two Cuban diplomats stationed in Washington have already been expelled in response to the attacks, which only recently came to light after having gone on for months.

The Havana government has repeatedly denied any responsibility for the attacks, which also have affected the Canadian embassy in Havana.