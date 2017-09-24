A B-1 bomber prepares to take off from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam on a mission near North Korea.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin defended President Trump’s mode of dealing with North Korea, insisting Sunday that heated rhetorical exchanges with reclusive despot Kim Jong Un were not making a volatile situation more dangerous.

“This is not about personalities; this is not personal,” Mnuchin said on ABC’s “This Week.”

For the last week, Trump has used various forums, including a high-profile speech to the United Nations General Assembly, to belittle Kim as “Rocket Man.”

The North Koreans have responded with a volley of insults, including calling Trump a “dotard,” meaning a mentally feeble old person, coupling that with new threats to attack the United States.

In the ABC interview, Mnuchin parried questions about Saturday’s flight by U.S. B-1B bombers and F-15C fighter jets over waters north of the demilitarized zone dividing the Korean peninsula. The Pentagon described the warplanes’ deployment as being in response to “reckless behavior” by Kim’s government.

Mnuchin, echoing language frequently used by White House aides as North Korea tensions have escalated, said Trump had a wide variety of options for dealing with Kim and his nuclear ambitions and ballistics program.

“The president has said everything’s on the table,” he said.

Late Saturday, Trump tweeted a reference to a speech earlier in the day by North Korea's foreign minister, Ri Yong Ho.

"Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N.," the said on Twitter. "If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer!"

Queried by ABC interviewer Martha Raddatz about whether the president’s bellicose language was causing the public to question his ability to deal effectively with North Korea, Mnuchin replied: “I can assure you, the president’s No. 1 priority is the safety of the American people and our allies.”