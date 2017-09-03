Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Trump after North Korea's nuclear test: Pyongyang is 'dangerous' to U.S.

President Trump on Sunday  called North Korea a “rogue nation” and a threat to the United States, hours after Pyongyang announced it had detonated a thermonuclear device, its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date.

In tweets responding to the North Korean move, Trump seemed to put the onus on China to rein in the government of Kim Jong-un. Beijing is by far North Korea’s largest trading partner, but China has so far rebuffed the notion that responsibility to slow or halt North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs should fall on it.

North Korea came under worldwide condemnation for the nuclear test, which it described as a “perfect success.” Military experts were still trying to determine the precise strength of the explosion, which set off an artificial earthquake that could be felt in parts of Russia and China.

