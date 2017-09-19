Trump is all in for GOP healthcare bill; sponsor Graham allies with 'Darth Vader' (a.k.a. Steve Bannon) for support

GOP Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, left, and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina confer on their last-minute measure to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

President Trump is making a big push to revive the Republican healthcare overhaul days before a Senate deadline, dispatching Vice President Mike Pence from New York back to Washington on Tuesday to tell GOP senators: "This is the moment."

Senate Republicans have until Sept. 30 to pass their latest legislation, from Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, with 50 votes plus Pence as the tie-breaker. On Oct. 1, the start of a new fiscal year, the threshold reverts to 60 votes — an impossible hurdle since there are 52 Republicans and the Democratic caucus is solidly opposed.

They face building pressure from angry conservative activists pushing Republicans to keep their promise to "repeal and replace Obamacare." But opponents of the bill, including major medical and patient associations, have mobilized against it.

Pence, who was in New York with Trump and other senior administration officials to attend the U.N. General Assembly meeting, returned to the Capitol to tell Republican senators: "Now is the time. We have 12 days," according to a media pool report from Air Force Two.

Trump and House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, both phoned Pence during his flight from New York. Graham told reporters on Pence's plane that Trump had called him on Monday evening to urge action.

Cassidy and Graham have been working to salvage the party effort for an alternative health insurance program after the spectacular collapse last month of an earlier Republican bill to undo President Obama's 2010 Affordable Care Act.

Graham said Tuesday he has made an alliance with "Darth Vader" — referring to former Trump advisor Steven K. Bannon — for support to see the bill to passage. Bannon, who was portrayed as the villain on NBC's "Saturday Night Live," is back to running the website Breitbart, which is influential among conservatives, after being pushed out of the White House.

"I have got Alan Greenspan, Jeb Bush and Steve Bannon" behind this bill, Graham said. "If anyone can do better, I'd like to meet them."

Even though some senators have been working separately on bipartisan legislation to improve the Affordable Care Act by stabilizing the health insurance marketplace, Pence planned to tell Republican senators that House Republicans would not support those efforts.