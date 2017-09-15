Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:

CongressWhite House
reporting from washington

Trump and Democrats are gambling on each other, and hoping their core supporters will trust them to cut deals

Noah Bierman
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) with President Trump in the Oval Office. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) with President Trump in the Oval Office. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

President Trump, with his second deal in as many weeks with Democratic leaders, has upended the political calculations of both of their parties: Many Republicans are left fuming of his betrayal, while some Democrats have begun cautioning party leaders against getting too cozy with a president they've vowed to resist.

Trump is betting that he can play the two sides against each other and finally notch some legislative achievements, in turn reassuring centrists and improving his dismal poll ratings. The risk, as the president’s nationalist allies already are warning, is that Trump will alienate some among his loyalists even as his opponents remain resolutely hostile, and he sinks further.

With the latest deal, Trump could not have chosen an issue more likely to test his core supporters. After winning election on an anti-immigration platform, he has agreed with Democrats to seek a law protecting from deportation roughly 800,000 young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children — a group of whom he formerly said flatly, “They have to go.”

Read more

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
75°