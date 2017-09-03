Trump and national security team to discuss tougher sanctions on North Korea after nuclear test

President Trump and his national security advisors planned to meet Sunday to discuss options after North Korea's weekend test of what it claimed was a hydrogen bomb.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a morning statement that the president was monitoring the situation “closely.”

“The president and his national security team will have a meeting to discuss further later today,” she said.

The latest nuclear test heightened tensions over North Korea's aggressive behavior toward its neighbors and threats toward U.S. territory. In recent weeks, it has fired a ballistic missile over Japan and earlier threatened to fire missiles into waters off Guam, a U.S. territory in the Pacific.

The developments complicated what had been the administration’s full focus in recent days: the rescue and recovery effort in Texas and Louisiana following the destructive Hurricane Harvey.

Trump and his wife Melania visited Houston, the epicenter of flooding damage, and Lake Charles, La., meeting with victims and emergency officials.

As attention turned Sunday to international concerns, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that he was preparing a stiffer package of sanctions against North Korea and hoped to enlist its neighbors in the effort. He specifically cited China, which has close relations with North Korea.

Trump, in a series of tweets earlier Sunday that appeared to admonish a U.S. ally, hinted at military action in response to the nuclear test.

“South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!” the president said.

Mnuchin, asked on "Fox News Sunday" whether the weekend test moved the region closer to military conflict, would not rule it out.

“This behavior is unacceptable,” Mnuchin said several times during an interview with anchor Chris Wallace.

“The president has made it clear this isn’t the time for just talk, it is the time for action,” he said.

But Mnuchin emphasized the importance of harsher economic sanctions, saying it was incumbent on all nations to punish North Korea and its leader Kim Jong Un.

“If countries want to do business with the United States, they obviously will be working with our allies and others to cut off North Korea economically,” he said.

Yet the administration also continued to send mixed signals toward the ally most threatened by North Korea—its neighbor to the south.

In addition to his early morning tweet, Trump has recently made clear his dissatisfaction with the trade agreement between the U.S. and South Korea.

Renegotiating that deal as military tensions peak on the peninsula would seem to undercut South Korea, but Mnuchin said the administration still planned to do so.

“In the case of South Korea we obviously provide a lot of military assistance" and other funding, he said. “The president has made it clear we want a better economic deal. There’s been no decision made other than renegotiating that trade agreement at this point.”