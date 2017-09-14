Trump denies deal was reached on Dreamers, but defends efforts to help them

In his first comments since Democrats announced Wednesday night they had reached a deal to help so-called Dreamers, President Trump denied a final agreement had been reached over the young immigrants.

"No deal was made last night on DACA," the president said in a series of early-morning tweets Thursday.

Responding to heavy criticism from conservatives that he was backing away from his promise to build a wall along the Mexican border, Trump insisted that "massive border security" would need to be part of any agreement.

Democratic leaders said Wednesday night that Trump had agreed to legislation that would revive the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that Trump recently decided to terminate. In exchange, Democrats said they agreed to unspecified border security measures, but that it did not include funding for the wall.

Trump also emphasized the need to help Dreamers.