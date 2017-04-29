Trump will stage a 100-day rally for the voters who helped put him in the White House

President Trump will skip the White House correspondents' dinner Saturday night and instead celebrate his 100th day in office doing what got him there: taking his populist message directly to supporters in rural Pennsylvania, the state he turned from blue to red in his surprise electoral college win in November.

The nighttime rally will start in Harrisburg at the same time as the annual press dinner in Washington and give Trump a chance to publicly prod one of his favorite foils, the White House press corps, many of whom will be attending the black-tie event.

Trump's speech wasn't deliberately scheduled to upstage the dinner, a spokesman said.

"I respectfully suggest that it's not just about the correspondents' dinner; it's rather an opportunity for him to talk to voters that elected him and [say] what he's been able to accomplish in the first 100 days," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters Friday.

Since the rally will take place 50 miles from where Trump made his 100-day compact with voters in October, the president likely will tick off what he considers his tally of accomplishments.

Chief among them: He placed a conservative justice on the Supreme Court, revamped orders to allow immigration agents to deport more people in the country illegally and has initiated a program to roll back regulations on businesses and environmental protection.

But more than half of his 30-plus executive orders simply told Cabinet agencies to study a problem and come up with recommendations.

Trump hasn't repealed and replaced the Affordable Care Act or torn up the North American Free Trade Agreement or the Iran nuclear deal, as he pledged last year.

After talking tough on Chinese trade practices, he's agreed not to name China a currency manipulator as he promised. And his efforts to ban travel from select Muslim-majority nations have been blocked in court.

The White House announcement last week of an ambitious plan to cut taxes was rolled out as a one-page document with bullet points, not as a policy proposal to Congress. Like his proposed budget, it is a wish list, not a plan.

Trump will be the first sitting president to skip the correspondents' dinner since Ronald Reagan didn't attend after he was shot in 1981.

Trump was roasted by then-President Obama during the dinner in 2011 following several weeks of the billionaire businessman's appearing on news shows spreading the false conspiracy theory that Obama wasn't born in the United States. People close to Trump, who was in the audience that night, have said his humiliation that night spurred him to consider a White House bid.

"I think that is the night he resolved to run for president," Trump's longtime friend Roger Stone said in an interview last year on PBS' Frontline. "I think he is kind of motivated by it: 'Maybe I'll just run. Maybe I'll show them all.' "