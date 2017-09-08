Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- GOP leaders are fuming over President Trump's deal with Democrats
- Republicans remain deeply divided over what to do about immigration
- Legal fight over President Trump's termination of "Dreamers" program has already begun
- For live updates about President Trump's action on the "Dreamers" immigration program, check here
- Defense Secretary James N. Mattis warns North Korea that it risks "total annihilation"
Trump lawyers urge Supreme Court to rule for Colorado cake maker who turned away gay couple
|David Savage
Trump administration lawyers joined sides with a Colorado baker Thursday and urged the Supreme Court to rule that he has the right to refuse to provide a wedding cake to celebrate the marriage of two men.
Acting Solicitor Gen. Jeffrey B. Wall filed a friend-of-the-court brief arguing that the cake maker's rights to free speech and the free exercise of religion should prevail over a Colorado civil rights law that forbids discrimination based on sexual orientation.
“A custom wedding cake is a form of expression,” he said. “It is an artistic creation that is both subjectively intended and objectively perceived as a celebratory symbol of a marriage.” And as such, the baker has a free-speech right under the 1st Amendment to refuse to “express” his support for a same-sex marriage, Wall argued.
The case of the Colorado cake maker has emerged as the latest battle in the culture wars. It is a clash between the religious rights of a conservative Christian against gay rights and equal treatment for same-sex couples.
The brief filed Thursday is likely to bolster the cake maker’s case, and is in line President Trump’s repeated promises to protect “religious liberty.”