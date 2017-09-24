(Matt Dunham / Associated Press)

In silent rebuttal of criticism from President Trump, NFL players in the sport's first game of the day kneeled during the national anthem, while other locked arms in solidarity. The opening moments of the game, played in London, featured numerous players from both the Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars kneeling. Their protest came just hours after Trump fired off a pair of early-morning tweets again assailing professional athletes who have staged “take a knee” protests during the playing of the national anthem, and urging fans to shun games.

Trump's attacks brought a strongly worded rebuttal from an NFL owner who is close to the president: New England Patriots CEO and owner Robert Kraft, who complimented players and said he was “deeply disappointed” by the tone of Trump’s comments on Friday. Kraft said he supported players’ rights to “peacefully affect social change and raise awareness.”

Kraft has been a significant donor to Trump's campaigns and once gave Trump a Super Bowl ring. The criticism from him, which was issued in his own name, rather than simply as a statement from the team, provided a further indication of of how deeply Trump's statements of the last 48 hours have alienated him from professional football. In his tweets Sunday, Trump also suggested that any drop in NFL game attendance was due to the disgruntlement of fans who objected to the protests, originally intended to call attention to police shootings of unarmed black men and the Black Lives Matter movement. He also repeated his previous contention that rules meant to protect players from traumatic brain injuries had made professional football “boring.”