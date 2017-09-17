Trump returns to New York, guarded by police cars, helicopters and garbage trucks

New Yorkers generally hate the week of the U.N. General Assembly, when heads of state from around the world gather in the city, snarling traffic and inconveniencing those who actually live here.

This year it means the return of New York's not-so-favorite local son, President Trump, who received just 18% of the vote in his hometown. Police have started barricading a vast swath of Midtown, stretching from the United Nations headquarters to Trump Tower, which is about 15 blocks away on Fifth Avenue.

The building, where Trump maintains a triplex penthouse, was surrounded Sunday by police cars -- and strangely, an effective if low-tech barricade of New York City garbage trucks. Helicopters whirred overhead as a motorcade arrived.

This will be Trump’s third and probably longest trip home since his inauguration. The last two times Trump visited the city, he was greeted by large crowds of protesters with signs reading, “New York Hates You." This trip is unlikely to be much friendlier.

The New York Police Department and Secret Service would not answer questions about the number of personnel providing security for the visit or the costs involved. Trump has said previously that he avoids coming home because of the security costs.

He arrived Sunday from Bedminster, N.J., where he has a weekend home at one of his golf clubs.