Trump's budget director suggests wall fight won't trigger shutdown

The White House budget director, Mick Mulvaney, says he thinks a government shutdown can be averted before the Friday deadline.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats are negotiating a temporary funding measure to keep the federal government from running out of money on Friday. Mulvaney said in an TV interview aired Sunday that there could be an accord in place soon to ensure a shutdown won't occur.

“The negotiations are ongoing, and there’s no reason we can’t have an agreement there as early as today,” Mulvaney said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“I don’t think anybody foresees or expects or wants a shutdown," he added.

President Trump is demanding that the spending measure include $5 billion to begin building a massive wall along the border with Mexico and to enhance enforcement of immigration laws -- one of Trump’s most ardent campaign pledges.

Democrats have balked at adding that money to the measure that must be enacted to temporarily fund the government until Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year.

John Kelly, secretary of Homeland Security, interviewed on CNN’s “State of the Union,” suggested Trump would fight to add money for the wall in the stopgap funding measure.

“I would suspect he will be insistent on the funding,” Kelly said.

Democrats have denounced linkage of the wall funding and money to keep the government afloat.

“I hope the president will back off,” said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), also interviewed on CNN. “To think that he would consider shutting down the government of the United States of America over this outlandish proposal of a border wall.... That would be the height of irresponsibility.”

Some Republicans, too, say the stakes are too high to allow a shutdown.

Sen. Mario Rubio (R-Fla.) said the message sent by disarray in Washington would be dangerous at a time of high tensions over North Korea and other international hot spots.

“We just cannot shut down the government right now,” Rubio said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” He said allowing that to occur would have a “very destabilizing” impact on global affairs.