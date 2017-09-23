Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Sen. McCain vows to vote 'no' on latest GOP plan to replace Obamacare
Trump says McCain 'let down' Arizona and friend Lindsey Graham in opposing latest GOP healthcare bill
|Jim Puzzanghera
President Trump on Saturday slammed John McCain for delivering an apparent fatal blow to the latest GOP healthcare legislation, saying the Arizona Republican "let down" his state and the bill's sponsor by announcing his opposition.
In a series of early morning tweets, Trump also indicated he isn't giving up on pushing the last-ditch Obamacare replacement through the Senate next week by publicly urging two other Republican opponents to support it.
But the president focused Saturday on McCain, who raised Trump's ire in July by surprisingly casting a last-minute no vote that killed an earlier Republican attempt to replace the Affordable Care Act.
Trump, who said in July 2015 that the former Vietnam prisoner of war wasn't a war hero, took aim on Saturday at McCain's loyalty to his party and his close Senate friend, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).
The healthcare bill is sponsored by Graham and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.).
On Friday, McCain announced that he could not "in good conscience" vote fot the legislation, which is opposed by patient advocates, hospitals, physician groups and a growing number of healthcare experts.
McCain urged the Senate to work on a bipartisan healthcare bill while lamenting that he could not support legislation sponsored by his two Republican colleagues.
“I take no pleasure in announcing my opposition. Far from it. The bill’s authors are my dear friends,” he said.
No Democrats or independents in the Senate plan to vote for the Graham-Cassidy bill. That means Republicans can lose the votes of only three members from their slim 52-seat majority when the bill gets to the Senate floor for a vote next week.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) already had said he opposed the bill. And Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who also voted against the GOP's July healthcare repeal effort, have signaled strong reservations about the latest proposal.
Trump said on Twitter he was not giving up on getting support from Paul and Murkowski.