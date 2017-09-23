Trump says McCain 'let down' Arizona and friend Lindsey Graham in opposing latest GOP healthcare bill

President Trump on Saturday slammed John McCain for delivering an apparent fatal blow to the latest GOP healthcare legislation, saying the Arizona Republican "let down" his state and the bill's sponsor by announcing his opposition.

In a series of early morning tweets, Trump also indicated he isn't giving up on pushing the last-ditch Obamacare replacement through the Senate next week by publicly urging two other Republican opponents to support it.

But the president focused Saturday on McCain, who raised Trump's ire in July by surprisingly casting a last-minute no vote that killed an earlier Republican attempt to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Trump, who said in July 2015 that the former Vietnam prisoner of war wasn't a war hero, took aim on Saturday at McCain's loyalty to his party and his close Senate friend, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

The healthcare bill is sponsored by Graham and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.).