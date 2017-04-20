Trump sees cooperation from China in dealing with North Korean 'menace'

President Trump declined to speculate about the mental health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un amid escalating tensions in the region, but expressed hope the issue will be "taken care of" with the assistance of China.

Speaking at a news conference Thursday, Trump cryptically referred to "some very unusual moves" made by the Chinese that he indicated were intended to pressure North Korea to back away from missile tests and its nuclear program.

Weeks after he and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump repeated that he had told Xi that China could secure more favorable economic deals with the U.S. if it would "get rid of this menace" on its doorstep.

Trump addressed the array of foreign policy challenges his administration is facing during the question-and-answer session with reporters in the East Room alongside visiting Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

Trump praised Italy as a committed partner in the fight against terrorism, including its commitment of troops in Iraq and Afghanistan and its efforts seeking political stability in Libya.

But there was daylight between the two leaders on at least one issue. In a jarring exchange, Gentiloni spoke of what he called the "critical" role the U.S. could play in helping to support Italy's efforts in Libya to bring about a stable government.

Trump immediately followed by saying: "I do not see a role in Libya."

"I think the United States has right now enough roles. We're in a role everywhere," he said.

At the same time, Trump pressed Gentiloni -- as he has other allies -- to live up to commitments of NATO members to spend at least 2% of their nation's gross domestic product on defense.

Gentiloni, Italy's former foreign minister who took office late last year after the resignation of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, said there were "limitations" with the nation's budget that would prevent it from meeting that goal, but he said Italy was also "proud of the contribution that we give to the security of the alliance in so many areas of the world."

Trump also told reporters his administration was analyzing the Iran nuclear deal "very carefully," and would have more to say about its fate in the "not-too-distant future."

"They are not living up to the spirit of the agreement, I can tell you that," Trump said.

Italy will host the G-7 Summit next month, part of what will be Trump's first foreign trip as president. He will also attend a NATO leaders meeting in Brussels at a critical time for Europe, with elections scheduled France, Germany and now the United Kingdom in coming months.

Trump, in a departure from some rhetoric of his campaign, said it was very important to him to have a "strong Europe."

"We will help it be strong, and it’s very much to everybody’s advantage," he said.