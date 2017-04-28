Trump's supporters and detractors have more in common than you might think

Over the last 100 days, thousands have graded President Trump's performance in office. We reached out to some of those who submitted their appraisals, both supporters and opponents, to elaborate on their views. Here's what they had to say:

"I have four friends who have asked me not to contact them again.” – Michael Taylor

Taylor, of San Diego, didn’t vote for Trump. He actually penciled in Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s name. But from what he’s seen so far, Trump doesn’t deserve the flak he’s gotten.

“It must be so difficult to sort of weather the storm and keep pushing forward with what one thinks is right,” said Taylor, who was born in North Carolina and grew up in Venezuela, then moved back to the U.S. for college.

The 70-year-old found it shocking when friends he’s known more than half his life wanted to sever their relationship over his support for Trump.

“I have a different view on politics. I’m not a serial killer. But I guess some people just feel so strongly,” he said.

He graded the president 11 out of the 14 weeks, each time giving him at least an A. His final grade? Still an A.

“This was the first time in my life that I didn’t cast a vote for president.” – Bill Mann

Mann, of South Pasadena, is a lifelong Republican. The first vote he ever cast was for Barry Goldwater in 1964. He doesn’t the party, but until November, he had always voted.

“I always felt that the Republican Party wanted people to stand on their own two feet. The Democratic Party was the party that felt people couldn’t do anything for themselves. But the Republican Party has flown so far to the right,” he said.

Mann, a 75-year-old Vietnam veteran and business owner who has fostered dozens of children over the years, said he is disappointed in Trump’s performance.

“He’s doing everything possible to destroy the things I hold dear the most.”

Overall, he gives Trump a D for his 100 days in office.

"We need jobs for the middle class. Trump is the only guy who understood that.” – Lee Roe

The Great Recession hit the 55-year-old Roe and her family hard. Her husband lost his job as an engineer, and when he finally got a new one he had to take a 60% pay cut, she said.

Now he works in Maryland and travels back to Pennsylvania every weekend to see Roe, who stayed at home with the kids.

Around the same time, her health insurance premiums went up. Roe, who suffers from a chronic illness, went from paying $700 a month for a family of four to $2,700 a month, she said.

The combination of factors pushed her to switch from longtime Democrat to Republican.

“Just because I’m a Trump supporter, doesn’t mean I’m a racist, bigot, misogynist, nasty person,” Roe said. “I really think that if we work together that our lives can be better.”

She gave Trump an A, but wants people who don’t support Trump to remember that they have more in common than the media portrays.

“We love our families. We want to take care of our families,” Roe said.

“It’s not about left or right. ... That seems to be the lesson that’s born out of this. The polarization is hurting everybody.” – Jeff Klarin

This is a tumultuous time, but it’s a time that needed to happen, said Klarin, a 57-year-old graphic designer in California.

The issues that matter to him? Obamacare (he’s on it) and immigration (he’s hired immigrant workers).

Although he disagrees with Trump on those fronts, he hopes this moment in history marks a positive turning point.

“Perhaps born out of this is more political activity that continues, and hopefully people realize that we need to work together to make our country better,” he said.

He gave Trump an F. But says it could change if Trump started to move toward the center, became more transparent and practiced less cronyism.