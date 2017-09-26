Trump team's travel perks are costing taxpayers mightily. Here's why there's little outrage

The Treasury secretary requested a military plane for his European honeymoon. The head of Health and Human Services ran up a six-figure tab flying around the country on private jets. The chief of the Environmental Protection Agency dinged taxpayers for repeated excursions back home to Oklahoma.

In normal times, Washington’s scandal machinery would be kicking into high gear. Mounting outrage — some real, some calculated — would lead to months of hearings and calls for criminal investigations.

The abundant wealth of two of the fancy fliers, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and Health Secretary Tom Price, would only amplify the criticism.

But the unceasing turmoil of Donald Trump’s presidency has muted the outcry.

It’s hard for the champagne tastes of a Cabinet secretary to garner much attention when the president is picking a racially tinged fight with pro athletes, drawing plaudits from white supremacists, battling a special prosecutor probing Russia’s role in his election and warning that he might nuke North Korea.