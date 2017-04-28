Deaths of two U.S. Army Rangers killed in eastern Afghanistan investigated as possible friendly fire incident

The Pentagon has launched an investigation into whether two U.S. Army Rangers killed this week in a raid against an Islamic State compound in eastern Afghanistan died from friendly fire.

Sgt. Joshua Rodgers, 22, of Bloomington, Ill., and Sgt. Cameron Thomas, 23, of Kettering, Ohio, were killed during a three-hour firefight Wednesday night in Nangarhar province. A third Ranger was wounded and expected to recover.

The raid near the border with Pakistan was launched about 10:30 pm local time targeting Abdul Hasib, Islamic State’s leader in Afghanistan.

About 50 Army Rangers along with 40 Afghan special forces were dropped by helicopter into the Mohmand Valley. Within minutes of landing the commandos came under intense fire from all directions and dug-in fighting positions, the U.S. military said in a statement.

“Based on reports from forces on the ground, the engagement was close-quarters from multiple compounds,” the statement said.

Due to the ferocity of the fighting, it was not clear whether the two Rangers, who were both assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment in Ft. Benning, Ga., were hit by U.S., Afghan, or Islamic State fire. They died after being evacuated from the area.

U.S. military commanders launched an official investigation, known as a 15-6, into the incident.

“Fighting alongside their Afghan partners, Josh and Cameron proved themselves willing to go into danger and impose a brutal cost on enemies in their path,” Defense Secretary James N. Mattis said in a statement. "Our nation owes them an irredeemable debt, and we give our deepest condolences to their families.”

Airstrikes were called in from AC-130 gunships, Apache helicopters, F-16 fighter jets, and armed drones, Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis said. As many as 35 Islamic State fighters were killed, although it is not clear if the target, Hasib, was among the dead.

There now have been three U.S. service members killed fighting Islamic State in Afghanistan in 2017 — all in Nangarhar. That is the province where, on April 13, the U.S. military dropped the most powerful conventional bomb in its arsenal on a cave-and-tunnel complex that it said was used by Islamic State in Khorasan, known as ISIS-K. Khorasan is the historic name for a region that encompassed parts of modern-day Afghanistan.

There have been 1,835 American troops killed in action since the U.S.-led invasion in late 2001.