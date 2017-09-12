Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Moscow considering ordering out another 155 U.S. diplomats as spat continues
- Trump on 9/11: "America does not bend"
- Pope tells Trump not to revoke DACA if he is true "pro-lifer"
- GOP leaders are fuming over President Trump's deal with Democrats
- Republicans remain deeply divided over what to do about immigration
U.N. Security Council OKs weakened resolution on North Korea sanctions
|Tracy Wilkinson
The United Nations Security Council unanimously approved a resolution to impose new economic sanctions on North Korea for its nuclear weapons buildup, but the penalties were weaker than the Trump administration had sought.
The 15-0 vote marks the second unanimous decision against North Korea in the weeks since it unexpectedly tested intercontinental ballistic missiles and an apparent hydrogen bomb.
After late-night negotiations Sunday with China, the U.S. delegation broadly weakened a sanctions proposal that Beijing was unwilling to support. China’s cooperation is key to enforcing any sanctions.
The move shows the continued division among major world powers as they grapple with a government that has repeatedly defied U.N. resolutions.