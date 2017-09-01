U.S. employers add 156,000 jobs in August; unemployment rate edges up to 4.4%

The nation’s resilient labor market showed signs of slowing last month as hiring eased, the unemployment rate ticked up and wage growth remained subdued, the government said Friday.

Employers in the U.S. added a less-than-expected 156,000 net new jobs. That is down from payroll increases of 189,000 in July and 210,000 in June. These figures for the prior two months were revised down by a total of 41,000 jobs.

The nation’s unemployment rate edged back up to 4.4% from 4.3% in July. The jobless figure is calculated from a separate household survey, and by this measure, the economy did not generate enough new work opportunities in August to meet the growth in the working-age population.