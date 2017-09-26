U.S. imposes more sanctions on North Korea

Tightening pressure on North Korea and those who might support it, the Trump administration Tuesday announced yet another round of economic sanctions against Pyongyang.

The Treasury Department blacklisted eight North Korean banks and 26 individuals, mostly North Koreans operating in China, Russia, Libya and the United Arab Emirates who work on behalf of the North Korean financial system.

The administration said the banks are used in North Korea's development of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear bombs.

These sanctions complement another package of measures approved unanimously by the 15-member United Nations Security Council, which the U.S. says the government of Kim Jong Un is consistently violating.

“We are targeting North Korean banks and financial facilitators acting as representatives for North Korean banks across the globe,” said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “This further advances our strategy to fully isolate North Korea in order to achieve our broader objectives of a peaceful and denuclearized Korean peninsula."